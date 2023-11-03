Bubba's 33 gives free lunch to Veterans and Military

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Bubba’s 33 is thanking veterans and active military this Veterans Day by offering a free lunch.

Courtesy: Bubba’s 33

The annual tradition will continue on Saturday, Nov. 4, by welcoming veterans for a meal at 5807 Constitution Avenue. The event will be from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. where you can get one of six entrees and a drink.

If you can not dine on that day, Bubba’s 33 said it will distribute raincheck vouchers good until May 30, 2024. Bubba’s 33 says proof of service includes a military card, VA card, or discharged papers.