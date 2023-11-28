(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Broadmoor is cruising into the holidays with the unveiling of its over-the-top gingerbread display: “A Lightning Bug Canopy Boat.”

Always a festive surprise, the resort is known for its annual creative sugary life-size displays. Past gingerbread creations have included trains, chapels, and even cars. This year, the iconic resort adds a boat to the holiday list in celebration of its history and new upcoming boating experiences.

For years, guests of The Broadmoor have enjoyed paddle boats on the resort’s very own Cheyenne Lake. However, most people don’t know that when the hotel opened in 1918, there were canopy boats that cruised silently across the placid waters. As a new addition to summer 2024, two beautiful new electric canopy boats will once again grace the lake, the resort said. The resort will also have a new custom handcrafted canoe by Adirondack available for guests to enjoy.

As for the resort’s gingerbread boat, the delicious display was carefully crafted with over 958 lbs. of powdered sugar, 475 lbs. of flour, 1,801 eggs, plus a canopy adorned with candy including candy canes, gumdrops, macarons, meringues, peppermints, and jellybeans. The 16 ft. x 4 ft. creation has set sail into the resort’s main building mezzanine where it will remain afloat for guests and visitors to enjoy now through New Year’s Day.

Courtesy: The Broadmoor

“Creating the annual gingerbread display is one of our favorite holiday traditions,” said David Patterson, The Broadmoor’s Vice President of Food and Beverage. “While the displays take months of preparation and planning, it’s a labor of love and an opportunity to get creative and highlight different aspects of the resort in a truly magical way.”

The Broadmoor is one of the most magical places to spend the holiday season, boasting millions of dazzling holiday lights, festive seasonal menus, the Classic Broadmoor Holiday Show, the resort’s 12 Days of Christmas events (December 20-January 1), plus family-friendly holiday programming for overnight resort guests. Santa will even be visiting The Broadmoor Manitou & Pikes Peak Cog Railway station on Dec. 2-3, 9-10 and 16-24.

More details on the resort’s holiday offerings, including dates and special packages so you can go visit the gingerbread display in person, are available at broadmoor.com/holidays.