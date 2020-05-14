Bristol Brewing donates 100% Of profits from Pale Ale to help restaurant and hospitality workers

COLORADO SPRINGS — Bristol Brewing Company announced that they will donate 100% of the profits from their Ivywild School Pale Ale sold between now and August 31 to Colorado restaurant and food & beverage hospitality workers who have been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The donation will go to the Angel Relief Fund of the Colorado Restaurant Association, which is working to aid restaurant and hospitality workers with financial assistance and access to a Covid-19 specific hub of support services.

Ivywild School Pale Ale has a wide appeal among a variety of beer drinkers, as it contains an abundance of modern, fruit-forward hop varieties that produce citrusy hop flavors. These flavors, together with the beer’s medium body and modest alcohol content make for a very sessionable brew.

“Due to the necessary restaurant and bar closures and restrictions in place during this pandemic, Colorado’s servers, bartenders and others who work in the hospitality industry have been hit hard, and we wanted to help as best we could,” said Mike Bristol. “We know no one has a lot of money to spare right now, but we figured if people could donate just by buying beer, it might be a good way to feel like they are helping others in the community right now.”

Ivywild School Pale Ale is available in 12 oz. cans at independent liquor stores and select grocery stores in the Pikes Peak Region.

For more information and a map of locations where the beer can be found, go to bristolbrewing.com/servers. Restaurant and hospitality workers in need can apply for a grant directly from this page on the brewery’s website also.