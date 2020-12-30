Bring on the snow and take out the sleds!

COLORADO SPRINGS — Overnight snow gave way to sunshine Tuesday, prompting families to head for the hills!

A decent amount of snow dropped Monday night, but these storms are not all bad especially when you can bundle up and have some fun.

A great day for some winter break sledding – so quite a few people chose to take advantage of the sun.

Josh Rafail lives in Colorado Springs and on Tuesday he took his daughter to Monument Valley Park for some sledding fun.

“We’re big fans of the [Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College] (FAC), before quarantines we used to go to the FAC all the time and so when we knew that this would be a good spot is to a sled it’s pretty much the first place on her mind,” Rafail said.

His daughter Vashti Rafail added, “I sled… this it’s going to be like ‘weeee’.”

According to Rafail, “It was pretty much the first thing that came to her mind was ‘oh we have to go sledding.'”

And the slight warm up made sledding even better.

Jaxon Weite an avid Colorado Springs sledder voiced, “If it’s wet snow you can sled a lot it’s just really, really fun.”

And here in southern Colorado, there are many great hills to try out, though some are more work than others.

“Well, what’s really funny is the first time she walked up the hill she was like ‘I’m tired, my legs hurt’ and I’m like, ‘We’ve only just begun we haven’t even gone down yet, don’t worry, it’s gonna be worth it’ and then she came down, and she’s like, hasn’t talked about it since, said Rafail.

But it’s the payoff that matters.