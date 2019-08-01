Brides Across America gives back in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Brides Across America is celebrating its 11th year of giving back by honoring veterans, active military and first responders with Operation Wedding Gown.

Brides Across America teamed up with Something New Boutique in Colorado Springs to kick off their new campaign, “United in Love.”

Each bride that registered and qualified for Wednesday’s event was gifted a free wedding gown valued at up to $6,000.

Over the past 11 years, Brides Across America has gifted more than 22,000 wedding gowns and hosted 22 gifted weddings across the country to military and first responders.