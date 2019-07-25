Briarhurst Manor for sale

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Briarhurst Manor in Manitou Springs, built in 1876 and now operated as a fine dining restaurant, has been put on the market by owner Ken Healey.

With many parties interested in the manor, this sale could happen sooner rather than later.

After running the manor for nearly 20 years, Healey has expressed the desire to retire, realizing he can’t quite keep up with the place like he used to.

The ideal use going forward would be some type of hotel on the property, he said.

Located on almost five acres of land and 600 feet of streamside frontage, it’s no surprise there has been a lot of interest.