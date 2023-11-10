(COLORADO SPRINGS) — If you’d like to get out and get moving on Thanksgiving morning before the food coma sets in, the 26th Annual Turkey Trot is a fun and festive way to kick off the holiday.

On Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 23, the Turkey Trot 5K and Kids Tiny Trot will be held in Colorado Springs at the Briargate Family YMCA. The Turkey Trot 5K and Kids’ Tiny Trot are eagerly anticipated holiday season traditions that raise funds for the YMCA. It’s fun for the whole family, and costumes are encouraged.

Don’t miss this year’s commemorative Turkey Trot t-shirt, and register your furry friend to pick up their special race bandana. The 5k race starts at 9:00 a.m., with the Tiny Trot kicking off just prior at 8:15 a.m.

Registration for The Turkey Trot 5k is now open, as is the final race in the series, the Jingle Jog 5k, on December 9, 2023. The courses are stroller and dog-friendly, and each race has a free kids’ fun run.

With nearly 5,000 participants annually, the YMCA 5k Race Series proceeds are used to help individuals and families in the Pikes Peak Region access programs such as child care, swim lessons, and youth sports.