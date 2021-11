LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A man and a woman were arrested Thursday in connection with the disappearance of 81-year-old Gail Wilson, whose body is believed to have been dumped in “numerous areas” throughout central Denver.

Lakewood detectives arrested 35-year-old Ricardo Gonzalez Perez and 25-year-old Savannah Nicole Wilson on Nov. 11 without incident. Perez is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder and Wilson is being held on suspicion of accessory to first-degree murder.