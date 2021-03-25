Police car catches fire during stabbing call at Colorado Springs Walmart

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man was stabbed during a fight in the parking lot of a Colorado Springs Walmart Thursday evening, according to police.

Police said around 6 p.m., they got a call about a disturbance at the Walmart at Union Boulevard and Constitution Avenue. Three men got into a fight in the parking lot, and one of them was stabbed in the right shoulder, according to police.

Stabbing and vehicle fire in the 1700 block of N. Union Blvd. Please stay out of the area until scene is secure.@CSPDPIO — CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) March 26, 2021

Police said the victim was treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital. The suspect was arrested.

Police said while they were investigating, one of their cruisers caught fire. Firefighters put the fire out, and no other property was damaged. Police said the fire was not related to the stabbing call.