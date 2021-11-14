BREAKING: Grass fire in Colorado Springs, evacuations being ordered

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to a grass fire off King Street and Tonka Avenue.
UPDATE: An incident update is expected at 3:30 p.m.
Evacuations have been ordered for structures along Friendship Lane.
Heavy, dark smoke has been reported; people are urged to avoid the area if possible.
