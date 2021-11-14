BREAKING: Grass fire in Colorado Springs, evacuations being ordered

Smoke due to a grassfire off King Street and Tonka Avenue.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to a grass fire off King Street and Tonka Avenue.

UPDATE: An incident update is expected at 3:30 p.m.

Evacuations have been ordered for structures along Friendship Lane.

#ColoradoSpringsFire on scene of #Workinggrassfire off King St. and Tonka Ave. Evacuations have begun for structures off Friendship Ln. Please avoid the area if at all possible — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) November 14, 2021

Heavy, dark smoke has been reported; people are urged to avoid the area if possible.

