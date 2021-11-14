BREAKING: Grass fire in Colorado Springs, evacuations being ordered

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Smoke due to a grassfire off King Street and Tonka Avenue.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to a grass fire off King Street and Tonka Avenue.

UPDATE: An incident update is expected at 3:30 p.m.

ORIGINAL: COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to a grass fire off King Street and Tonka Avenue.

Evacuations have been ordered for structures along Friendship Lane.

Heavy, dark smoke has been reported; people are urged to avoid the area if possible.

FOX21 has a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

 

Turkey Day Giveaway Enter to Win a Thanksgiving Dinner From Pikes Peak Napa Auto Care
November 17 2021 11:59 pm