Breakfast with Santa? Christmas lights, shopping, family events: 10 things to do in Colorado Dec. 10-12

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re looking to get into the holiday spirit or get some Christmas shopping done, there are plenty of events happening in Colorado this weekend.

Weather-wise, it will be a very cold night into Saturday morning with mountain lows minus 10 to minus 20 degrees. Front Range lows will be in the teens. It will be dry Saturday-Sunday with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Here are 10 things to do in Colorado this weekend:

Do you still need to get a Christmas tree? Here are some places:

Christmas Trees

You can always find events on our Community Calendar. You can also add your event to the calendar.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

 