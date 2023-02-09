(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Fairgrounds Corporation will be hosting the second annual Boots in the Park fundraiser to support facility and program upgrades for the El Paso County Fair & Events Center in Calhan.

The fundraiser will take place Saturday, March 11 at 6:30 p.m. It will feature casino games, whiskey pull, silent auction, music and dancing, and much more. The cost is $40 per person, $75 per couple, and $300 per game sponsor. Every registration comes with $100 in chips per person, but patrons can buy more if they wish.

Todd Marts, El Paso County Community Services Executive Director said, “It is important that we continue to provide engaging opportunities for our youth and look for ways to add value to our citizens at our parks and facilities. This event offers another opportunity to come together towards a common goal.”

Eastern El Paso County residents gather as a community to celebrate and enjoy fellowship at the El Paso County Fair & Events Center. Upgrades at the facility will help with the growing youth agricultural program by helping to “house and showcase one of the most important and influential programs for El Paso County Youth” according to the fair.