Boosters for COVID-19 available in Pueblo

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, a certified medical assistant prepares doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. With more than 40 million doses of coronavirus vaccines available, U.S. health authorities said they’re confident both seniors and other vulnerable Americans seeking booster shots and parents anticipating approval of initial shots for young children will have easy access. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

PUEBLO, Colo.– Booster COVID-19 vaccines are now available to anyone who has received the original Pfizer vaccine at least six months prior and is 65 or older, 12-64 with underlying medical conditions, who lives in a high risk environment such as a congregate care or long-term care facilities or who works in a high-risk occupation is eligible to get the booster dose.

In Pueblo, the Pfizer vaccine booster is available at the Community Vaccine site located near the Pueblo Mall, the vaccine bus and several retail pharmacies.

Booster doses for those who received Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines have not yet been approved but may be approved soon.

Who should get a booster dose?

You should get a booster dose of Pfizer if:

You are 65 years old or older, and received the Pfizer vaccine for your first two doses.

You live in a long-term care facility and received the Pfizer vaccine for your first two doses.

You are 50 to 64 years old, at high risk of severe COVID-19, and received the Pfizer vaccine for your first two doses.

Who may get a booster dose?

You are 18 to 49 years old, at high risk of severe COVID-19, and received the Pfizer vaccine for your first two doses.

You are 18 to 64 years old, at high risk because of where you live or work, and received the Pfizer vaccine for your first two doses.

When should I get a booster dose?

If you are eligible, you should receive your booster dose of Pfizer approximately six months after your second dose of vaccine.

Why do I need a booster dose?

Booster doses can give you extra protection from COVID-19 if you are at high risk. Vaccine effectiveness may decrease over time, and a booster dose can help raise immunity levels.

Where can I get a booster dose?

You can get a booster dose at any vaccine provider that has Pfizer. No ID, insurance, or proof of medical history is required, and the doses are free.

You may self-report having a high-risk condition to vaccine providers.

