Bookshop Tattered Cover opens new Colorado Springs location

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Tattered Cover, Colorado’s largest locally owned bookstore, is opening its first location outside of the Denver Metro area in Downtown Colorado Springs.

The 8,000-square-foot retail destination, located at 112 North Tejon Street, will open in 2022 and will feature a large collection of books from best-selling and independently published authors, a café, kids zone, and more.

“We are pleased to welcome Tattered Cover to Downtown Colorado Springs,” said Mayor John Suthers. “It’s an iconic brand in Colorado that will attract residents and visitors alike, who can also enjoy all the other amenities downtown has to offer.”

Tattered Cover CEO Kwame Spearman said, “Colorado Springs has always been a vibrant community that’s filled with book lovers. Since the closing of its beloved independent bookstore Chinook around 15 years ago, Tattered Cover has dreamed of laying roots here. The downtown area is undergoing a renaissance and we are thrilled to be a part of that next chapter.”

Since new ownership in December 2020, the bookstore has expanded its footprint around Metro Denver. In 2021, Tattered Cover debuted a new location at McGregor Square in Denver’s Lower Downtown, its first kids-focused concept at Stanley Marketplace in Aurora as well as a seasonal holiday pop-up shop that opened Oct. 1 at Park Meadows Mall in Lone Tree.

Tattered Cover’s next location – the first to feature a wine bar – will open in Westminster this fall. Colorado Springs will be its first location established outside of Metro Denver.

The new store will be located in an historic structure at the heart of downtown. Spearman said, “We are setting up shop in a beautiful building that was erected in the 1880s and has been preserved over the years, but recently brought back to life.”

The building is owned by The Baldwin Cohn Group, and the space will be built by Thomas General Contractors. In 1918, famous Colorado Springs architect, Thomas MacLaren, redesigned the storefront and rear of the building.

