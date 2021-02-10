Boiler replaced at Aviator Apartments, but water still discolored

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A building at the Aviator Apartments complex got a new boiler on Friday.

Several tenants reported discolored water to FOX21. Once we started asking questions, Aviator said they became aware the issue wasn’t fixed like they had originally thought.

They said after the new boiler was installed, the water would be back on Friday night. Building management offered to pay for tenants’ hotels while water was off, offered $50 gift cards for dinner, and handed out bottles of water.

On Monday, tenants reported to FOX21 that the water was still discolored, even after these repairs. We will continue to follow this story.