Body of fallen Fort Carson Green Beret returns to America

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. — Monday marked a final return to America for Sgt. Maj. James Sartor.

Sartor, a decorated Green Beret stationed at Fort Carson, died during combat operations Saturday in Faryab Province, Afghanistan.

A dignified transfer of Sartor took place early Monday morning at Dover Air Force Base.

Sartor, 40, was from Teague, Texas. He joined the Army in June 2001 and was assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division, the Army said in a statement.

He completed the Special Forces Qualification Course and was assigned to 10th SFG (A) in 2005.

Sartor deployed to Iraq as an infantryman in 2002, and as a Green Beret assigned to 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) at Fort Carson in 2006, 2007, 2009 and 2010, according to the Army.

He also deployed to Afghanistan in 2017 and again this year.

“We’re incredibly saddened to learn of Sgt. Maj. James ‘Ryan’ Sartor’s passing in Afghanistan,” said Col. Brian R. Rauen, commander of 10th SFG (A). “Ryan was a beloved warrior who epitomized the quiet professional. He led his Soldiers from the front and his presence will be terribly missed.”

Among numerous awards during his service, the Army said he has been posthumously awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star.