Man identified in death investigation near Stratmoor Valley Park and Trailhead

This article has been updated.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has opened an investigation after a man was found dead near Stratmoor Valley Park and Trailhead.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies first received reports about the body around 6:50 a.m. Saturday.

Courtesy of El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

The man has been identified as 45-year-old Shawn Deckert, 45.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is handling the investigation. Currently, there is no known threat to the community.

No suspect has been named. The coroner will determine the cause and manner of death.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information regarding this case to call the Investigations Tip Line at 719-520-6666.