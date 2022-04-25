PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.– The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found on a road in southwest Pueblo County early Sunday morning.

Deputies say they responded to the area of Little Burnt Mill Road – about a half mile from Starlite Drive – just before 2:30 a.m. When deputies arrived, they say the discovered the body.

Details such as the cause of death and how long the body had been in that location have not been released – nor has the victim’s identity.

PCSO says the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250. To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867), or go online at www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.