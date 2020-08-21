Body found along trail in northeastern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A body was found along a trail in northeastern Colorado Springs Friday, according to police.

Police said the body was found early Friday morning near a bridge on the Templeton Gap Trail, south of the Austin Bluffs Parkway and Union Boulevard interchange.

Police said the death does not appear to be suspicious. The coroner’s office will determine how the person died. The person’s age and gender were not immediately available.

