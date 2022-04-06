EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Newly released body camera video from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) shows the efforts deputies made to save a woman from a Fentanyl overdose.

The video was released Wednesday on the EPSO’s Facebook page. In the six-minute video, deputies can be seen running to the unit where the 911 call originated. They crawl through an open window to access the ground-level apartment and find a woman unresponsive on a bed. After the first dose of Narcan is ineffective, deputies administer a second, but the woman is still unresponsive.

Deputies then begin administering CPR. After approximately two minutes of chest compressions, deputies are able to resuscitate the victim, who regains consciousness just as fire department personnel arrive on scene.

Watch the full video below – contains graphic images that may be difficult for some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

In a media release on March 30th, the EPSO praised the quick thinking of its deputies and their cohesive partnership with neighboring departments: “We could not be more proud of these two deputies’ actions in saving the life of our neighbor and are thankful for the positive and effective relationship we have with the Security Fire Department, all of which led to this fortunate outcome.”