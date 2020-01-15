Bodies found south of Fountain identified as teens who died in murder-suicide

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The two people found dead south of Fountain Monday night were teenagers who died in a murder-suicide, according to the initial investigation by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The victims’ bodies were found around 7:45 p.m. Monday inside a car off Interstate 25 near the Ray Nixon exit south of Fountain. The sheriff’s office is investigating the deaths as a murder-suicide that “began in Douglas County Monday afternoon,” according to a press release.

Deputies said one of the victims, a 17-year-old girl, had been reported missing. Her name has not yet been released.

The other victim was identified as Samuel Hoffman, 18, of Littleton. Investigators believe Hoffman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officers arriving on the scene heard a single gunshot come from the car as they approached, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the investigation in conjunction with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, El Paso County Coroner’s Office, Fountain Police Department, and Colorado State Patrol.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX21 News for the latest.