(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A Music Company Inc. is announcing the return of Blues on the Mesa for the third year, after positive reception and support in 2021 and 2022.

The event will be held at Gold Hill Mesa, located at 142 Raven Mine Drive on Saturday, September 30 starting at 11 a.m. with music ending at 6:30 p.m.

According to A Music Company Inc., the lineup will feature regional and national talent of blues music such as; Scott “Shack” Hackler, Austin Young Band, Deborah Stafford & the Night Stalkers, Too Slim & The Taildraggers, Damon Fowler and Jason Ricci.

Tickets to the event are $40, and VIP tickets including a VIP Party in the community room of Gold Hill Mesa are $80.

A portion of proceeds will benefit the Pikes Peak Blues Community; a nonprofit supporting Blues & American Roots music in the Pikes Peak Region.