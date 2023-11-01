(COLORADO SPRINGS) — At a press conference on Wednesday, Nov. 1, the Pikes Peak Regional Airshow (PPRAS) announced that the U.S. Navy Blue Angels Flight Demonstration Team would headline the 2024 event.

The biennial airshow will feature aircraft from pre-WWII, WWII warbirds, Korean Conflict warbirds, and aircraft from the Vietnam War. Also appearing at the airshow will be the USAF F-22 Heritage Flight and the U.S. Navy Legacy Flight, and the legendary Blue Angels demonstration.

The airshow will be presented at the U.S. Army A/DACG facility, located at 7250 Getting Heights on the southwest section of the Colorado Springs Airport property.

Courtesy: FOX21 News photojournalist Jeff Zide

Tickets will go on sale Jan. 1, 2024, at PPRAirshow.org.

“We are building on our experience in planning and presenting four successful airshows to bring back to Southern Colorado the best in performance and exhibit aircraft, including the appearance of the highly respected and popular Blue Angels, and we appreciate the support of the Colorado Springs Airport in continuing the presentation of the Pikes Peak Regional Airshow in 2024,” said Bill Klaers, President of the PPRAS board of directors.

More participating aircraft will be announced once the scheduling for the event is complete in 2024.