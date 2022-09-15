COLORADO SPRINGS — A unique and new treatment facility celebrated its ribbon-cutting in August, marking the first-of-its-kind facility in El Paso County, that keeps mothers and their children together during treatment.

Homeward Pikes Peak, an organization that strives to restore dignity through treatment and recovery programs, celebrated the ribbon-cutting at 701 East Boulder Street on Wednesday, Aug. 31 with Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers in attendance.

Bloom House is unique in El Paso County, because is the first Residential Treatment Center that keeps mother and child together while intensive treatment for substance misuse is received. This allows the mother to receive treatment, counseling, and experience community while continuing to bond with her children as she recovers.





“If there is a pregnant woman out there or a mother with small children who is facing addiction, my best advice is to ask for help,” said Beth Roalsted, the Executive Director of Homeward Pikes Peak. “There are a lot of good programs that could support you in an outpatient model, there’s peer recovery coaches and direct clinicians who can do substance abuse treatment.”

Those interested in the program can be referred through their local doctor, hospital, community partners, or the El Paso County Department of Human Services. Click here to learn more about their services.