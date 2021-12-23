Blodgett Peak Fire: 50% contained, wind continues hindering efforts to extinguish flames

COLORADO SPRINGS — A fire broke out on Blodgett Peak Wednesday morning on a day that fire danger is a primary concern due to wind gusts reaching above 35 MPH. The concern continues into Friday as wind gusts could reach up to 70 MPH.

UPDATE: The Blogett Peak Fire has been 50% contained as last reported.

The #BlogettPeakFireCo received some moisture this afternoon. Firefighters worked on the fire through out the day and the fire is now called 50% contained. CSFD will be patrolling tonight and other firefighters will return in the morning.https://t.co/cgmep25LXL — USFS_Pike&San Isabel (@PSICC_NF) December 25, 2021

UPDATE: At last report, the fire has not grown and is still at .7 ac.

A helicopter did several water drops Friday morning but, once again, the high winds forced the ship to land.

If winds moderate, the helicopter will continue doing water drops. From Friday morning’s helicopter size up indicating minimal fire activity, a multi-agency squad is hiking up to the fire to construct fire line to gain containment.

If there is any safety concerns, they will be mitigated or firefighters will come off the fire. Firefighter safety is the number 1 concern.

On Thursday, a type three helicopter was used to dump buckets of water on the fire. According to U.S. Forest Service officials, the fire is at .7 of an acre and it did not grow on Thursday, but remains at 0% contained.

Pre-evacuation orders are still in place for the Peregrine Sub-division and the Blodgett Open Space is closed.

THURSDAY COVERAGE:

UPDATE: On the #BlodgettPeak Fire @PSICC_NF tells me 7/10 of an acre has burned. They don’t plan to send any ground crews up today. We are waiting for the first bucket drop from a helicopter. pic.twitter.com/OYKiiWR5zI — Lauren Scharf (@LaurenScharfTV) December 23, 2021

The U.S. Forest Service said with the combination of the tough terrain, wind conditions, and no escape routes and safety zones for ground crews it was deemed too dangerous for firefighters Thursday.

“We are using the resources that we have available to us,” Fire Information Officer Ralph Bellah said.

The wind brings up grim memories of how the Waldo Canyon Fire started in 2012. Some who live nearby question why crews weren’t working on putting out the flames when the winds died down in the early morning hours on Thursday.

“Knowing that there was a window of opportunity that was lost, it just doesn’t make any sense and honestly it’s infuriating cause I know what is going to happen,” Vince Mione said.

“I’m just shocked and worried it’s going to be a repeat of what happened last time so my biggest concern is we need to put this thing out before it turns into what happened with Waldo,” Ray Reilly said. “No one can predict what’s going to happen with the wind and which way the wind will go.”

The fire even has some people changing their plans for the holidays.

“With this going on, I think I’m going to have to change my plans because the winds are picking up and the fire is still there and so I’m fearful as to what might happen,” Reilly explained.

“Just get this over with so that we can have a wonderful Christmas and not have to worry about sleepless nights and wondering if our house is not going to be here and we are going to have to evacuate,” Mione added.

Colorado Springs Fire Department will monitor the fire overnight.

UPDATE: Two large airtankers dropped fire retardant on the fire just before sunset Wednesday evening. Although the fire continues to burn, crews have decided to not staff the blaze overnight.

#BlodgettPeakFire Air tanker drops on the fire successful this afternoon. CSFD brush patrols will be in the area overnight. Active flames may be visible throughout the night, please don't call 911, we have crews on scene monitoring. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/6swXr0CqxG — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) December 23, 2021

Instead, Colorado Springs firefighters will patrol the area and monitor the fire.

The United States Forest Service (USFS) will take control of the fire at 9:00 a.m. Thursday. Resources ordered for Thursday’s shift include one type 2 hand crew and a type 3 helicopter.

Blodgett Fire Details

Size: .7 ac

.7 ac Location: El Paso County, Pikes Peak RD, .5 miles N of Colo Springs, CO. South of the Air Force Academy,

El Paso County, Pikes Peak RD, .5 miles N of Colo Springs, CO. South of the Air Force Academy, Jurisdiction: USFS with a unified command with CSFD

USFS with a unified command with CSFD Resources: USFS, El Paso County, Air Force Academy Fire Department, Colorado Springs Utilities, Pikes Peak OEM, Colorado Springs Police Department, Colorado Springs Fire Department

USFS, El Paso County, Air Force Academy Fire Department, Colorado Springs Utilities, Pikes Peak OEM, Colorado Springs Police Department, Colorado Springs Fire Department Containment : 0%

: 0% Controlled:

Structures Threatened : N\A

: N\A Evacuation: pre evacuation for Peregrine Sub Division , notified by reverse 911

pre evacuation for Peregrine Sub Division , notified by reverse 911 Closures: Blodgett Open Space is closed to recreation activities

Cause: Under Investigation

Under Investigation Fuels : Spruce Fir with dead down timber, shrubs, grass

: Spruce Fir with dead down timber, shrubs, grass #BlodgettPeakFire

UPDATE: According to CSFD, pre-evacuations have been ordered as a precautionary measure as crews continue battling the fire.

This Pre-Evacuation Warning is for the area West of Woodman Rd off of Blodgett Dr. This is to notify of a fire on Blodgett Peak https://t.co/tgAjiYh8Aj — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) December 22, 2021

In a recent update, CSFD said wind gusts are hindering crews’ efforts to extinguish the fire. At last report, crews expect the fire to grow to just over an acre large.

Due to the fire’s location, it took firefighters approximately 1.5 hours to reach it. CSFD hoped to use aerial support, but wind gusts have made that impossible.

ORIGINAL STORY: According to CSFD Captain Michael Smaldino, the fire is less than an acre large. Firefighters are currently hiking up the mountain to reach the fire.

No evacuations have been ordered.

Can see small smoke plumes coming off the #fire on Blodgett Peak on the west side of #coloradosprings #cowx pic.twitter.com/grG98nHbmo — Matt Minnillo and Blue Thunder (@MattBlueThunder) December 22, 2021

Wind is a concern as most of FOX21’s viewing area is under a Red Flag Warning.

Fire danger will be the main concern for our Wednesday especially along the foothills. Wind gusts up to 35+ MPH will be possible. #cowx @FOX21News pic.twitter.com/VRfCOzXvKK — Ashley Nanfria (@ashleynanfria) December 22, 2021

CSFD and the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) are aware of the fire and respectfully ask people not to call dispatch to report it.

CSFD along with County Fire resources are on scene of the fire at Blodgett Peak. Please do not call 911 to report it. Thanks for your assistance. @CSPDPIO @CSFDPIO — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) December 22, 2021

#BlodgettPeakFire – @CSUtilities using ATV’s to help shuttle wildland crews to the fire pic.twitter.com/FBKXHP9PHc — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) December 22, 2021

