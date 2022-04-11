FOX21 News Colorado
by: Ashley Eberhardt
Posted: Apr 11, 2022 / 04:06 PM MDT
Updated: Apr 11, 2022 / 04:12 PM MDT
PEYTON, Colo. — Smoke is visible from a fire in the 1000 block of Blaney Road, but the fire is contained.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) posted about the fire on Twitter. EPSO deputies and Ellicott Fire Department are on scene.
Happening Now:Smoke is visible from a small outdoor fire in the 1000 block of Blaney Road. EPSO Deputies and Ellicott FD are on scene. Ellicott FD is the lead agency. As of right now the fire is contained. pic.twitter.com/cIIQMgG6Qs— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) April 11, 2022
