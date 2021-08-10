Black Hills Energy reminds public to call 8-11 on Aug. 11

PUEBLO, Colo.–With Wednesday, Aug. 11 just around the corner, Black Hills Energy would like to remind everyone planning to do any digging project to call 8-11 to ensure they don’t stroke any utility lines.

When calling 8-11, you will be directed to Colorado 811, a system that notifies appropriate utility companies of your upcoming project. Project requests can also be sent to this site online. Once the call and alerts have been made, professional utility locators will come to your project location to mark the approximate locations of the utility lines and ensure your and other’s safety.

Vance Crocker, vice president of BHE operations, said, “On Aug. 11 and throughout the year, we remind homeowners and professional contractors alike to use the free 811 service before digging to reduce the risk of striking an underground utility line.”

Additional tips from the company are as follows:

Call or Click Before You Dig . Always “Call or Click Before You Dig” at least two working days in advance to have utility lines marked. You can call 811 toll-free, or schedule online at www.co811.org. At no charge to you, utility locators will respond within two business days to mark the approximate location of buried utility lines at your site with color-coded paint or flags. Mark Your Planned Excavation Site. Using white spray paint, stakes, or flags mark the area around your planned excavation site before you call. “White-lining” helps the utility locator understand your plan and reduces the chance for project delays if the utility locator must return to locate additional areas. Respect the Marks. Always dig with care and use a shovel within 18 to 24 inches of any utility lines as opposed to using heavy equipment. Just a nick can create a weak spot that may develop into a gas leak, cause an electrical or internet outage or result in injury. Don’t Rely on Old Line Locate Marks. If you don’t dig within 10 days of having utility lines marked, contact Colorado 811: www.co811.org again. At no charge, utility locators will gladly return to re-mark the lines as quickly as possible. Never rely on outdated information.

Visit www.call811.com or www.blackhillsenergy.com/safety and click on Call 811 before you dig for more information about 811 and safe digging practices.