COLORADO SPRINGS — A public meeting will take place next week to inform residents about the Black Forest Road Widening Project.

Construction is set to begin April 18 on the first segment of the Black Forest Road widening project from Woodmen Road to Research Parkway, with construction set to be completed by late 2024. The public is invited to attend an in-person public meeting next Monday, or a virtual meeting on Tuesday.

During the meetings, the project contractor Wildcat Construction and the project team will present construction plans and phasing for this segment of the project, a 1.37-mile section of Black Forest Road, as well as plans to replace the existing bridge over Cottonwood Creek.

“In late 2021, the City of Colorado Springs completed a cohesive study for future improvements and widening of Black Forest Road,” said City of Colorado Springs Project Manager Mike Chaves. “Construction for the segment from Woodmen Road to Research Parkway is the most critical need due to current and projected growth along the corridor.”

The in-person public meeting will take place Monday, April 11 from 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Our Lady of the Pines Catholic Church community room. 11020 Teachout Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80908

The virtual public meeting will be held Tuesday April 12, 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

To register for either meeting or for more information on the project, head over to the project’s website.