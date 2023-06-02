(BLACK FOREST, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) says the Black Forest Fire is considered a cold case, due to the amount of time that has passed with no new information.

With the 10 year anniversary of the fire approaching on June 11, EPSO said the origin of the fire is known, but not the cause. The investigation into the fire is now considered a cold case.

The fire burned over 14,000 acres, destroyed nearly 500 homes, and claimed the lives of two people.

The two people killed, 52-year-old Marc Herklotz and his wife, 50-year-old Robin Herklotz, were in their garage when they were killed. Both were longtime members of Space Command, supporting missions from what was at the time Schriever Air Force Base.

Marc was an Air Force civilian employee, and Robin was an Air Force contractor. Robin was a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy.

The cost to fight the fire totaled $9.23 million, and it caused more than $420 million in damage to the region.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO – JUNE 12: Smoke rises into the air from the Black Forest Fire June 12, 2013 near Colorado Springs, Colorado. (Photo by Chris Schneider/Getty Images)

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO – JUNE 14: A message about the Black Forest fire is written on the widows of a truck on June 14, 2013 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO – JUNE 12: A fire truck approaches a wall of smoke from the Black Forest Fire on June 12, 2013 north of Colorado Springs, Colorado. (Photo by Chris Schneider/Getty Images)

EPSO is still searching for anyone who may know what caused the fire, and urged anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to call the EPSO tip line at (719) 520-7777.

In reflection of the devastating fire, FOX21 News will host a 10 year anniversary special, to air on Monday, June 12, from 9 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Then-Sheriff of EPSO, Terry Maketa, will speak on his experience responding to the fire, and the impact it had on him and his department. The special will also feature stories of those who experienced the fire, and what we’ve learned as a community in the years since.