Bitter temperatures seen on Valentine’s Day breaking records and putting pressure on agencies

COLORADO SPRINGS — Temperatures seen this past Valentine’s Day were anything but sweet. Colorado Springs not only experienced one of its coldest days on record, but it also saw an all-time high for electricity used during a winter day.

“We set a new winter electric daily consumption record of 16,621 MWh that barely surpasses our old winter peak record of 16,593 MWh, which was set on Feb. 1, 2011,” said Natalie Watts with Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU).

CSU said they are considered a summer-peaking utility and usually see a peak demand on its electric system during the summer. The overall daily consumption record for CSU is 17,751 MWh, set on July 19, 2019.

“When we started to see the forecast coming, our planner hopped to it to figure out what we can do to ensure reliable energy service for our customers,” added Watts.

Watts said preventative measures were put in place to keep up with high energy demands, like powering up the Drake Power Plant, which is set to close in the next coming years.

“You don’t ever want to have one source of energy, and you want to have as much diversity as you can,” Watts said.

This past weekend’s subzero temperatures also put pressure on Colorado Springs firefighters.

“All those pipes that were frozen started breaking; we had over 200 calls for service for sprinklers and fire suppression pipes,” said Captain Mike Smaldino with the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD).

CSFD said protecting your pipes and sprinkler systems is key to staying safe. They advise people to make sure licensed professionals service their sprinkler system, allow heat to get to their pipes, and follow other guidelines.

CSU said customers should also do their part in conserving energy and advise sealing off places where cold air can get in, checking furnace filters and vents, and keep indoor temperatures at 68-degrees Fahrenheit.