Birthday celebration held for 100-year-old Colorado Springs women

COLORADO SPRINGS — A senior living community in Colorado Springs has lots to celebrate this weekend! One Mackenzie Place Retirement Community senior is turning triple digits — the big 100.

FOX21 caught up with Ms. Viola on Friday, who marks the big milestone on March 21, and she said it’s all about staying healthy as you grow older and to never get lazy!

“So, I get three exercises per week, and this is very, very important because, without this, I would have been in a world of trouble several times this past year with the various things that have occured to me,” Viola said. “Another thing is laugh at yourself. Whenever you make a boo-boo laugh at yourself.”

Viola added the first thing she will do when she turns 100 is simply just get up and out of bed! She also plans to celebrate with family on Sunday.