FLORENCE, Colo.– Nature’s Educators and Colorado Healing Acres hosted a fundraiser entitled “Birds of Prey Soiree – Feathers of Fury Fundraiser” at Colorado Healing Acres on Saturday, Oct. 2nd from 2:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Over 200 people were in attendance at the event, and over $1400 were raised at the donation box. The online total is currently still being calculated.

The following is a slideshow of photos taken by Nature’s Educators.

Courtesy of Nature’s Educators.

To learn more about Nature’s Educators, click here.