(COLORADO) — Colorado will celebrate Bike to Work Day on Wednesday, June 28, and bike commuters can enjoy a free breakfast at stations on the trail system and at local businesses.

According to the City of Colorado Springs, Bike to Work Day encourages bicycling for personal and community health, alternative transportation, recreation, and sustainability.

Those interested in taking part in Bike to Work Day can view an interactive map on the City’s website, which shows current bike facilities, active construction zones, the urban trail network, and registered breakfast stations for this year’s event.

Breakfast locations along the trail network are designed to support how people ride their bikes to work while highlighting local businesses that support bicycling in the community. Breakfast stations are first-come, first-served, the City said.