COLORADO SPRINGS — Cruising around on two wheels is even cooler on Bike to Work Day.

“It is just super nice to be able to ditch the car and then ride a bike on a beautiful morning like this to go to work. So it’s fantastic,” said Bastien Donze, a biking enthusiast.

Colorado Springs was celebrating their cyclist community and encouraging more people to get involved with it at Wednesday’s event.

Bike to Work Day aims to get people to leave cars at home and commute on bikes as often as possible. With miles of connected trails throughout the city, it’s easy to get around on two wheels.

“I think the bike community here in Colorado Springs is pretty awesome. You know, we have one of the most diverse and extended bike trails here in town. It’s super easy to commute,” said Donze.

To applaud those who often or always commute on bikes, around 40 local organizations and businesses offered breakfast and fun events along the trail system during Colorado Springs’ Bike to Work Day.

“We’re just super excited to be able to host a community event like this that just encourages people to consider some more sustainable, alternative ways to get to work,” said Molly Murrow, SRAM Southern Colorado Field Guide.

Biking is a no-brainer for many Coloradans.

“There are so many benefits to bikes. First, you get to ditch the traffic. You don’t have to sit on I-25 in the morning or evening rush hour. It’s beautiful weather year-round nearly. You save some money, especially with gas prices these days,” said Donze.

New connectivity trails around Colorado Springs continue to make it easier to get around on a bike. Including the Cottonwood Creek Trail, which connects the Northeast side of the city to downtown, linking 20 miles of trails.

“One of the things that’s amazing about living in Colorado Springs is the incredibly well-connected network of urban trails that we have here,” said Murrow.

“Almost anywhere that you work in town, there is a safe way to get to work that’s an alternative to riding the road. And so what this is really all about is exposing people to those lanes of transport that don’t necessarily cost as much as a gallon of gas.”

It’s easier on the earth, easier on your wallet and biking is a healthier, more sustainable way to commute.

You can also take part in the summer COS Bike to Work Ride Spot challenge to win a free bike from Scheels and other prizes.

Commit to a number of days you’ll replace a car ride with a bike ride and keep track on the Ride Spot website listed above.

“There’ll be some commuter packages with bells, whistles, lights, things to make your commute safer just as a reward and to thank people for choosing a more sustainable way to get around,” said Murrow.