COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Department of Transportation is encouraging schools to participate in Bike to School Day on Wednesday, May 4, to promote bicycle, pedestrian, and road safety.

Bike to School Day is an opportunity to promote the many benefits of active transportation, as well as bicycle and road safety. It highlights the importance of establishing safe routes to and from school and lays a foundation of sustainable active transportation practices.

“Our goals are to promote bike safety, reinforce healthy habits, build community, and have FUN!” says Amy Kenreich, a parent and crossing guard at Lincoln Elementary in Denver, and organizer of Bike Rodeos at the school in honor of the day.

Organizers are encouraged to register their school at walkbiketoschool.org as a way of tracking participation and showing support for active, healthy, safe transportation. Registrations also assist Colorado’s ranking among other participating states.

CDOT is providing Bike to School Day stickers in English and Spanish on a first-come, first-serve basis. Additional resources and ideas, including downloadable posters in English and Spanish, are available on the CDOT’s Safe Routes to School website at codot.gov/programs/bikeped/safe-routes.