COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two bike lanes and a center turn lane will be added to Weber Street in downtown Colorado Springs and the Old North End, the city said Wednesday.

The city said the lanes will be added during a repaving project set for mid-July. Weber Street between Pikes Peak Avenue downtown and Uintah Street in the Old North End will be converted from four travel lanes to two travel lanes, two bike lanes, and a center turn lane.

“Changes to Weber Street make good on the City’s promise to add much needed north/south bicycle infrastructure to connect downtown to neighborhoods to the north,” the city said in a statement. “Adding bike infrastructure will create more neighborhood feel to this low volume roadway and will provide connections to several bike routes and key destinations without compromising traffic flow.”

In a statement, the city said:

Weber Street was identified in 2018 for roadway improvements in conjunction with repaving based on traffic analysis and neighborhood input received during the Old/Near North End Transportation Study. A series of public meetings were conducted between August 2017 and February 2018 that identified traffic improvements to maintain neighborhood integrity while accommodating for continued growth in this area bordering downtown. This corridor was outlined in the Experience Downtown Master Plan and the COS Bikes! Vision Map from the Bike Master Plan and is one of several downtown roadway projects that evolved out of public discussions in 2017 and 2018 to provide more bike connections and close infrastructure gaps downtown. Weber Street, which was identified in 2018 as a corridor to add bicycle infrastructure, was scheduled for implementation in conjunction with repaving in 2020 as it allows for the new roadway configuration at no additional cost. Additionally, Weber Street, between Uintah and Jackson streets will be restriped in tandem with repaving in 2021 to include bike infrastructure to provide a complete bicycle connection from downtown to neighborhoods to the north.

To learn more about the project, visit ColoradoSprings.gov/OneTransportationStudy.