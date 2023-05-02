(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Bike and Roll to School Day, traditionally known as Bike to School Day, has been expanded in 2023 to include numerous other modes of transportation, all with the same goal of promoting a healthy lifestyle and safety while commuting to school.

While Bike and Roll to School Day officially takes place on May 3, every day in May welcomes celebration, organizers said.

“We have four walk and wheel challenges throughout the year,” said Michelle Mueller, physical education and health teacher at Beattie Elementary School in Fort Collins. “On Bike and Roll to School Day, our final challenge of the year, all students are invited to join me at a location approximately one mile from the school, where we form a huge walk and wheel parade that concludes with greetings from our wellness team, stickers, fresh fruit, and prizes.”

Organizers are encouraged to register their school at walkbiketoschool.org as a way of tracking participation and showing support for active, healthy, safe transportation. Registrations also assist Colorado’s ranking among other participating states.

For this event, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is providing Bike to School Day stickers in English and Spanish on a first-come, first-serve basis. Additional resources and ideas, including downloadable posters in English and Spanish, are available on CDOT’s Safe Routes to School website.

Colorado Safe Routes to School is a statewide program of CDOT. It works to create and promote safe, accessible, and fun opportunities for kids to walk and bike to and from school.