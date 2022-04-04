COLORADO SPRINGS — The Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo is only 100 days out, and some exciting changes are coming this year.

The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association has decided that the rodeo will host the NFR Open in 2022, the equivalent of the semi finals for the National Rodeo Championship. This means a bigger purse for the winners and a larger scale event, which will attract more competitors and spectators from across the country.

“People are being attracted to Colorado Springs events like this, and it’s great for our city,” said Mayor John Suthers on Monday at a kick-off event marking 100 days to the rodeo. “We are going to get a lot more out-of-town visitors for the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo. It’s great for Colorado Springs. It’s great for Pro Rodeo and for the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo and we couldn’t be more pleased about it.”

Tom Glause, the CEO of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA), said he’s delighted to bring the event to the PRCA’s hometown, and to bring rodeo fans to visit Colorado Springs. “We’re hoping to make this a destination rodeo. There’s so many activities for the contestants, the families, and our fans to do while they’re here for the rodeo.”

The inaugural NFR Open at the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo kicks off on July 13th and runs through the 16th at the Norris Penrose Events Center. Tickets are on sale now and parking is free for the event.