Bicyclist injured in crash with pickup in Bent County

BENT COUNTY, Colo. — Friday Colorado State Patrol (CSP) responded to a crash involving a bike and a pickup truck on Colorado Highway 50, a mile west of Las Animas.

58-year-old Russell Holcomb of Las Animas was riding a bike westbound on Colorado Highway 50 in the westbound lane. A Chevy pickup driven by a 17-year-old juvenile from Rocky Ford was going eastbound on Highway 50.

According to CSP, the bicycle began to lose control and crossed over the centerline into the eastbound lane. The Chevy pickup hit Holcomb’s and the bicycle in the eastbound lane.

Holcomb was ejected from the bike and sustained serious injuries. Holcomb was transported to Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center by ambulance then flown by helicopter to Memorial Central in Colorado.

All people in the Chevy pickup were uninjured. Alcohol is being considered as a possible factor in the crash.