Bicyclist injured in crash with car in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Officers responded to a crash involving a car and a bicycle just after 6:00 P.M. Tuesday in the 100 block of S. Union Blvd.

A maroon Chevrolet was going northbound when it struck the bicyclist who was also northbound.

Police said when they responded, the bicyclist was suffering from serious injuries, calling the Major Crash Team to the scene.

The bicyclist was transported to a nearby hospital.

The bicyclist did have a light on the front of the bicycle and a flashing red light on the rear of the bike; however, was not wearing a helmet.

Speeding and impairment are not considered factors in this crash.

No charges have been filed as the investigation is ongoing.