Bicyclist hit by pickup truck in western Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A bicyclist was seriously injured in a crash in western Colorado Springs Thursday evening, according to police.

Police said the crash happened around 5 p.m. on Garden of the Gods Road just west of Interstate 25. A pickup truck was pulling out of a business when it hit a passing bicyclist, according to police.

The bicyclist was hospitalized with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Police said the pickup truck driver stayed on the scene.

Westbound Garden of the Gods Road was closed for several hours while police investigated the crash.

Police did not say if any charges will be filed.