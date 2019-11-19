Bicyclist hit by a car in Colorado Springs dies of injuries

COLORADO SPRINGS — A bicyclist that was hit and killed by a car Friday afternoon has been identified as 49-year-old Heiko Leach of Colorado Springs.

The incident occurred in the 3500 block of N. Cascade. just before 2:30 P.M. Friday, police say they arrived and found the Leach suffering from serious injuries.

He was transported to a nearby hospital where he, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries on the evening of November 15th.

Leach was traveling southbound down N. Cascade Ave. when he was struck from behind by a Chevrolet sedan. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Police say the Chevrolet continued after the initial collision and then ran off the left side of the road striking a signpost. Officers contacted the driver of the Chevrolet who also suffered serious injuries.

The investigation into this crash is continuing and there have been no charges filed at the time this article was updated.

Mr. Leach is the third bicyclist killed in Colorado Springs this year. In 2018, there were four bicyclists killed in traffic crashes in Colorado Springs.