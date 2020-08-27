Bicyclist dies of injuries sustained in Colorado Springs crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A bicyclist who was injured in a crash in central Colorado Springs earlier this month has died of his injuries, according to police.

The crash happened around 5:45 p.m. August 13 at the intersection of North Nevada Avenue and Mount View Lane. Police said a sedan that was headed north had the green light when it hit the bicyclist, who was trying to cross the intersection headed east. Police said the bicyclist did not have the right of way.

The bicyclist, 62-year-old Dennis Thompson of Colorado Springs, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. He died of his injuries on Wednesday, according to police.

Police said neither speed nor impairment was a factor in the crash. No charges will be filed against the driver of the sedan.

Thompson’s death is the 28th traffic-related death in Colorado Springs this year, and the second involving a bicyclist. At this time last year, there were 30 traffic-related deaths.