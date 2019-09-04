Bicyclist cited for southern Colorado Springs crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A bicyclist was cited after being hit by a truck in the Motor City area of southern Colorado Springs Wednesday morning, according to police.

Police said the crash happened around 6 a.m. at the intersection of Nevada Avenue and Motor Way. Police said the bicyclist was crossing Motor Way against the traffic signal, and did not get off his bike before entering the crosswalk. He was hit by a truck that was turning left from northbound Nevada Avenue onto Motor Way.

The bicyclist sustained moderate injuries, according to police.

Police said the bicyclist did not have a light on his bike, and it was dark when the crash happened.

The bicyclist was cited for causing the crash, according to police.