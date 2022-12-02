(BEULAH, Colo.) — If you are looking for a wildly fun and unusual holiday tradition to take part in, look no further than the 70th annual Beulah Yule Log Festival on Sunday, Dec. 11.

The Beulah Yule Log Festival sends adventurers out into the Mountain Park at 1 p.m. to search for the elusive Yule Log, after a trumpeter calls the start of the hunt. If you find the Yule Log, you must yell “HALUEB!”, or Beulah spelled backwards, and ride the log back to the Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center’s (NWDC) stone pavilion, pulled by the other hunters.

Click here to learn more about this free event.

Following the hunt, adventurers enjoy a celebration including toasts, carols, cookies, and wassail, a traditional warm spiced cider. NWDC will also have several raptor ambassadors present for meet and greets.

Courtesy: Nature & Wildlife Discovery Center

If you’re hoping to grab a bite before the hunt, NWDC will also be hosting a pre-hunt chili fundraiser in the Horseshoe Lodge. Proceeds go to supporting NWDC’s educational programs. Buy your chili dinner ticket here.

The festival will take place at 9112 Mountain Park Road, Beulah, Colorado 81023. Call (719) 485-4444 with questions and for more information.