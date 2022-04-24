OTERO COUNTY, Colo. — The Burn scar next to the Bent’s Old Fort National Historic Site has begun to heal after a grassfire burned over 1,648 acres of surrounding land.

On April 12th, the fire was reignited following a fire earlier east of Bent’s Fort.

Bent’s old fort national historic site remained untouched despite some close calls. As Firefighters were working to contain the flames, the wind direction changed and blew the fire towards the fort.

The La Junta Fire Department says thanks to crews’ efforts, the museum and fort were saved.

The reconstructed 1840s fur trading post allows living historians to recreate the past sights, sounds and smells with guided tours, demonstrations, and special events. Archeological excavations and original sketches, paintings, and diaries were used to replicate the fort’s features, reconstructed during the country’s bicentennial and Colorado’s centennial in 1976.

“This has been a landmark for many years and decades. And our number one goal was to protect the fort no matter what happened. It’s been through a lot, and it’s an icon of history, so it really makes it more important for us.” said Chief Brad Davidson of the La Junta Fire Department.

Now almost two weeks, green vegetation has been growing up in front of Bent’s Old Fort.

Bent’s Fort on April 23rd.

Bent’s Fort on April 13th.

The museum and fort are open once again to the public. More information about Bent’s Old Fort is available by clicking here.