COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Parks and Wildlife are urging Coloradans to be bear aware as the animals begin to emerge from their dens in the warmer weather.

CPW launched a “Bears are gonna bear” campaign this year:

A shark won’t break into your home to find food here, the department says. But a bear might.

CPW urges you to keep bears from becoming comfortable around your home. If you do see one, they say yell at it, throw things at them, and make noise to scare them away.

“Bears are gonna bear,” CPW wrote on social media Friday. “People are the solution – change your habits and be bear aware.”