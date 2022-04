COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is reminding the community to remain bear aware after several bears were spotted at a local elementary school.

CPW posted photos and videos of the bears on their Twitter account Friday.

WATCH as a yearling bear munches grass and wanders around after climbing from a sewer drain in #ColoradoSprings. @COParksWildlife Travis Sauder videoed from his truck, keeping a safe distance. As bears emerge it's time to brush up on our #BearAware tips. https://t.co/m3xAwVAOJl pic.twitter.com/WNog6qq2Fh — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) April 8, 2022

CPW said the elementary school did the right thing– they called CPW and sent their own security out to keep people away until the bears moved on.

For more tips on living with bears and reducing conflict with wildlife, visit CPW’s website.