COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials were on the job this week after a bear was spotted near Palmer Park.

Officers tranquilized the animal and got it into a cage so it could be moved to a safer location. CPW says it was able to relocate the bear into the mountains.

And the department is reminding the public to always call them if you see a bear in an unusual area.

CPW can be reached at this number: (719) 227-5200