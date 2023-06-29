(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Thursday, June 29 just before 8 a.m. Pueblo Police Department (PPD) was notified that a bear was in the south side of Pueblo.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

Officers located the bear and were able to take a photo. “Police are asking people who might see the bear not to approach it, give it space, and let it enjoy an uninterrupted stroll through Pueblo,” said PPD

PPD later sent an update on Twitter saying the bear had been safely tranquilized and relocated.

Bears are typically not a threat to people and will return to their natural habitat, according to PPD. Do not approach a bear and give them space.